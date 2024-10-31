Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Retain Core Team for IPL 2025, Hardik Pandya to Lead

Mumbai Indians have announced the retention of key players including Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma for IPL 2025. Hardik Pandya is set to captain the side. This core group has been instrumental in MI's past successes and aims to bring renewed energy to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:44 IST
Retained players of MI (Photo: X/@mipaltan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Indians have confirmed that they will retain five of their core players for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The retained stars include Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma. Hardik Pandya will take on the role of team captain.

In an official statement from Reliance, Mumbai Indians' Akash Ambani expressed his enthusiasm for retaining the team's core players, emphasizing the importance of a united team effort. Ambani noted, 'Our core group, alongside our coaching staff, have worked tirelessly to establish a shared vision for Mumbai Indians, focusing on trust and collaboration.'

The inclusion of these seasoned players and promising young talent like Tilak Varma fortifies Mumbai Indians' position in the league. Each player has demonstrated exceptional performances, helping build a strong rapport with fans. Their enduring association with the team exemplifies their commitment to Mumbai Indians' values and pursuit of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

