Barrett Brothers Gear Up for Historic All Blacks Showdown Against England

Beauden Barrett will lead New Zealand from the flyhalf position against England, playing alongside his brother Jordie for the first time in a Test match, as the All Blacks begin their November tour. With veteran experience and strategic gameplay, they aim to overcome England's formidable challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:50 IST
Beauden Barrett is set to take the field at flyhalf for New Zealand in their upcoming match against England. In a significant lineup change, he will be joined by his brother, Jordie, marking their first test match pairing in a 10-12 combination. This comes as the All Blacks regain full strength for their November tour.

Beauden Barrett reclaims the position from Damian McKenzie, who had previously been a staple under coach Scott Robertson's leadership this year. Robertson highlighted Beauden's adeptness in northern hemisphere rugby, citing his instinctive gameplay and past victories as key reasons for his selection.

The upcoming tour sees the All Blacks facing rugby heavyweights like Ireland, France, and Italy. Robertson believes that the lessons learned from past games will help solidify the team's readiness as they continue their journey post last year's World Cup.

