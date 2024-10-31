Kohli's Wankhede Redemption: A Record to Revive

As India prepares to face New Zealand in the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday, all eyes remain fixed on the batting maestro, Virat Kohli. Fans and analysts alike are keen to see if Kohli can break his inconsistent streak, especially against formidable spin bowling. For India, this match is about preserving national pride as the team faces an unprecedented home series whitewash, trailing 0-2 in the three-match series.

Kohli boasts an impressive record at Wankhede Stadium, having scored 469 runs in five Test matches with an average of 58.62, including a notable 235* against England. Across 16 international matches at this hallowed ground, he has accumulated 1,140 runs at an average of 71.25, lining his achievements with three centuries and seven fifties. His storied history at the venue adds a narrative rich with highs, including a pivotal World Cup knock and a 50th ODI century witnessed by hero Sachin Tendulkar.

This year, Kohli's Test performance includes scoring 245 runs across five Tests, reflecting a dip with just one fifty. However, in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, Kohli has shown consistency, amassing 556 runs in eight Tests with an average of 42.76. The decade has been challenging for Kohli as a Test player, with a current average of 32.73 over 33 matches. A good score in this crucial Test could not only boost the team's morale but also serve as a significant confidence booster for Kohli himself. (ANI)

