IPL 2025 Auction: Dramatic Retentions Set the Stage for Exciting Bidding Wars

As the IPL 2025 auction draws near, franchises are making pivotal player retention decisions to shape their upcoming squads. Mumbai Indians (MI) have opted to retain key figures including Jasprit Bumrah at INR 18 crore, illustrating their commitment to core talent despite a difficult previous season.

Meanwhile, contrasting strategies are evident as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retains only three players, led by Virat Kohli at INR 21 crore, leaving them substantial funds to address historical weaknesses. Punjab Kings' retention of only uncapped players signals a bold move towards nurturing young prospects, with the largest auction budget in hand.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continue their tradition of mixing seasoned experience and youthful enthusiasm, retaining MS Dhoni alongside promising players. Other franchises, like Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, have made surprising decisions, indicating fresh strategic directions as high-profile names enter the upcoming auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)