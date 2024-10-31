Left Menu

IPL 2025 Auction: Dramatic Retentions Set the Stage for Exciting Bidding Wars

With the IPL 2025 auction approaching, teams have made strategic retention decisions. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings focus on core players, while Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants embrace youthful talent. Top players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul headline the auction, promising intense bidding wars ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:24 IST
IPL 2025 Auction: Dramatic Retentions Set the Stage for Exciting Bidding Wars
IPL trophy. (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the IPL 2025 auction draws near, franchises are making pivotal player retention decisions to shape their upcoming squads. Mumbai Indians (MI) have opted to retain key figures including Jasprit Bumrah at INR 18 crore, illustrating their commitment to core talent despite a difficult previous season.

Meanwhile, contrasting strategies are evident as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retains only three players, led by Virat Kohli at INR 21 crore, leaving them substantial funds to address historical weaknesses. Punjab Kings' retention of only uncapped players signals a bold move towards nurturing young prospects, with the largest auction budget in hand.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continue their tradition of mixing seasoned experience and youthful enthusiasm, retaining MS Dhoni alongside promising players. Other franchises, like Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, have made surprising decisions, indicating fresh strategic directions as high-profile names enter the upcoming auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024