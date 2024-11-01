Left Menu

Ugo Humbert Stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Masters Thriller

Carlos Alcaraz, French Open and Wimbledon champion, was defeated by Ugo Humbert in the Paris Masters. Humbert overcame Alcaraz in a tense three-set match, delighting the home crowd. Other notable results include victories for Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex de Minaur, setting the stage for upcoming quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-11-2024 03:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 03:04 IST
Ugo Humbert Stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Masters Thriller
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • France

French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz faced a dramatic setback at the Paris Masters, failing to reach the quarter-finals after a gripping defeat to local star Ugo Humbert. The French player, ranked 18th globally, secured a swift first set as Alcaraz struggled to settle into the match.

The Spanish world number two did not give in easily, fighting back to seize the second set with a confident lead. However, buoyed by home support, Humbert overpowered Alcaraz in the final set, marking a major triumph as he became the first Frenchman to defeat a top-five player in Paris since 2019.

Adding to the tournament's drama, Alexander Zverev overcame a mid-match scare to defeat Arthur Fils, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur secured wins to advance. The stage is set for a series of thrilling quarter-final encounters in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024