Ugo Humbert Stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Masters Thriller
Carlos Alcaraz, French Open and Wimbledon champion, was defeated by Ugo Humbert in the Paris Masters. Humbert overcame Alcaraz in a tense three-set match, delighting the home crowd. Other notable results include victories for Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex de Minaur, setting the stage for upcoming quarter-finals.
French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz faced a dramatic setback at the Paris Masters, failing to reach the quarter-finals after a gripping defeat to local star Ugo Humbert. The French player, ranked 18th globally, secured a swift first set as Alcaraz struggled to settle into the match.
The Spanish world number two did not give in easily, fighting back to seize the second set with a confident lead. However, buoyed by home support, Humbert overpowered Alcaraz in the final set, marking a major triumph as he became the first Frenchman to defeat a top-five player in Paris since 2019.
Adding to the tournament's drama, Alexander Zverev overcame a mid-match scare to defeat Arthur Fils, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur secured wins to advance. The stage is set for a series of thrilling quarter-final encounters in Paris.
