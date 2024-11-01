Ugo Humbert Stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Masters Thriller

French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz faced a dramatic setback at the Paris Masters, failing to reach the quarter-finals after a gripping defeat to local star Ugo Humbert. The French player, ranked 18th globally, secured a swift first set as Alcaraz struggled to settle into the match.

The Spanish world number two did not give in easily, fighting back to seize the second set with a confident lead. However, buoyed by home support, Humbert overpowered Alcaraz in the final set, marking a major triumph as he became the first Frenchman to defeat a top-five player in Paris since 2019.

Adding to the tournament's drama, Alexander Zverev overcame a mid-match scare to defeat Arthur Fils, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur secured wins to advance. The stage is set for a series of thrilling quarter-final encounters in Paris.

