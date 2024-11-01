In a daring move, Manchester United has hired Ruben Amorim as their new manager, banking on his potential to uplift a team that's seen better days. At just 39, Amorim will be the youngest coach to lead the club since the 1960s.

Amorim, formerly with Sporting Lisbon, is tasked with breathing new life into a club that has struggled to keep pace with top-tier competitors since the retirement of legendary manager Alex Ferguson in 2013. Despite his success in Portugal, Amorim faces the challenge of managing United's high-profile squad under the intense scrutiny of international media.

This strategic hire is indicative of Manchester United's latest trend toward emerging managerial talent over established names, echoing recent choices like Erik ten Hag. Amorim's tenure begins in November, with a carefully laid schedule as he steps into the shoes of past greats, aiming for a triumphant revitalization of the team's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)