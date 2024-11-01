Left Menu

Jadeja Advocates Unity Amidst India's Cricket Challenges

Ravindra Jadeja defends his team amidst criticism after India's poor performance in the Test series against New Zealand. He emphasizes the importance of unity and collective responsibility while acknowledging the high expectations faced by the team. Despite recent setbacks, Jadeja remains optimistic about future matches.

Updated: 01-11-2024 19:46 IST
Ravindra Jadeja
  • Country:
  • India

Ravindra Jadeja has stepped forward to defend his teammates after a challenging day for India in the third Test against New Zealand. Emphasizing the critical nature of cricket as a team sport, Jadeja insisted that the blame should not rest on individual players for India's precarious position.

The veteran all-rounder was optimistic about the remaining batsmen stepping up to salvage the match, asserting that the upcoming innings are crucial. Despite acknowledging the pressure faced by India's lower order, Jadeja dismissed the notion that it's primarily due to the specialist batters' shortcomings.

In light of the series defeat to New Zealand at home, Jadeja reflected on India's past achievements, highlighting the team's high standards over the years. He reiterated the significance of shared responsibility, both in victory and defeat, and appreciated the steadfast support from the team captain, Rohit Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

