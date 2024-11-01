Left Menu

Jadeja Reflects on India's Streak-Ending Test Series Loss

Ravindra Jadeja's fear of losing a Test series at home came true against New Zealand, ending India's 18-series unbeaten run. He acknowledges the team must shoulder the collective responsibility for this setback, as setting high expectations can sometimes lead to stunning conclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:24 IST
Ravindra Jadeja
  • Country:
  • India

Ravindra Jadeja, a stalwart of Indian cricket, confronted his worst fear as India lost their first Test series at home in over a decade. This defeat against New Zealand ended India's 18-series winning streak, a milestone Jadeja thought would persist.

Jadeja, who marked a personal milestone with his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests, expressed his disappointment. "I never imagined losing a series in India while I played, but it has happened," he admitted after the day's play in the third Test.

Jadeja emphasized the need for the team to collectively accept the responsibility for this loss. "We win and celebrate together, and now that we've lost, the blame is shared among all players," he remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

