Jadeja Reflects on India's Streak-Ending Test Series Loss

Ravindra Jadeja, a stalwart of Indian cricket, confronted his worst fear as India lost their first Test series at home in over a decade. This defeat against New Zealand ended India's 18-series winning streak, a milestone Jadeja thought would persist.

Jadeja, who marked a personal milestone with his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests, expressed his disappointment. "I never imagined losing a series in India while I played, but it has happened," he admitted after the day's play in the third Test.

Jadeja emphasized the need for the team to collectively accept the responsibility for this loss. "We win and celebrate together, and now that we've lost, the blame is shared among all players," he remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)