Damon Hill Criticizes Verstappen's Aggressive Driving at Sao Paulo GP

Retired F1 Champion Damon Hill criticized Max Verstappen's driving tactics at the Sao Paulo GP, accusing him of using intimidation. Hill likened Verstappen's style to cartoon villain tactics, while Verstappen countered he was experienced and knew what he was doing. Controversy arose over recent penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:01 IST
Retired world champion Damon Hill has intensified his scrutiny of Max Verstappen's driving tactics, accusing the Formula One star of utilizing fear and intimidation. Hill criticized Verstappen during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, reaffirming his belief that the Red Bull driver crossed the line of acceptable conduct on the track.

The former champion, now a commentator for Sky Sports, previously accused Verstappen of behaving like 'Dick Dastardly', a notorious cartoon villain, during the Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen, however, defended his approach, highlighting his achievements and dismissing critiques as biased and subjective attempts to generate controversy.

Verstappen's recent penalties in Mexico, where he forced Lando Norris off the track, sparked debates over fairness in racing tactics. Hill emphasized the need for a disciplined and equitable racing environment, amid growing concerns among fans and critics alike over Verstappen's aggressive style.

