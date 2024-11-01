Left Menu

Bortoleto's F1 Aspirations: Beyond McLaren's Horizon

Gabriel Bortoleto may join Formula One in 2025, as McLaren won't hinder his progress despite their current driver lineup. Talks are ongoing for Bortoleto's move to Sauber. Supported by Max Verstappen, Bortoleto has showcased exceptional talent in junior categories, making him a promising candidate for a future F1 seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:53 IST
McLaren will not obstruct Gabriel Bortoleto's pathway to Formula One should he secure a seat next season, confirmed team principal Andrea Stella. Stella noted that discussions about Bortoleto's potential move are actively continuing.

Bortoleto, currently 20 years old and part of McLaren's driver development program, will not compete for the team in 2025. McLaren's slots are occupied by drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The Brazilian, reigning Formula Two leader and former Formula Three champion, is reportedly in talks with Sauber for 2025, the only confirmed opening that year.

Triple world champion Max Verstappen has shown support for Bortoleto's move to Sauber, championing the inclusion of young talents. 'If I were Sauber, I'd have already signed him,' Verstappen indicated, emphasizing the significance of team acclimatization ahead of rule changes in 2026. Brazil, once home to racing legends, is invested in Bortoleto's potential F1 journey as it currently lacks a representative driver.

