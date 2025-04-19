Max Verstappen Secures Pole at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen clinched pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday, marking a strong showing for Red Bull. In contrast, McLaren's Lando Norris encountered trouble, hitting the wall and qualifying 10th.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, striving to become the first Australian championship leader since Mark Webber in 2010, secured a position on the front row alongside Verstappen for Sunday's highly anticipated night race.

The second row will see Mercedes's George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc battle for advantageous positions, having qualified in third and fourth places, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)