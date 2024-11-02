Bagnaia Triumphs in Record-Breaking Qualifying Duel at Malaysian Grand Prix

In a thrilling showdown at the Malaysian Grand Prix, championship contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin broke the lap record repeatedly in a sensational qualifying session. Ducati's Bagnaia secured pole position with a blistering 1:56.337 lap, shattering the record for the fourth time. Martin, despite his efforts, ended up in second place.

As the championship race enters the final stages, both riders showed unparalleled skill at the Sepang International Circuit. Martin initially set a new record of 1:56.553, but Bagnaia's relentless pursuit paid off with his new personal best, significantly improving on his previous record at the circuit.

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez joined the front row, while his brother Marc Marquez took fifth spot. Notably, Andrea Iannone marked his return to the track post-doping suspension by securing seventh place in the session, filling in for the injured Fabio Di Giannantonio.

(With inputs from agencies.)