Left Menu

Bagnaia Triumphs in Record-Breaking Qualifying Duel at Malaysian Grand Prix

Fierce rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin delivered a thrilling qualifying session at the Malaysian Grand Prix, each breaking the lap record multiple times. Bagnaia clinched pole with a final lap of 1:56.337, edging out Martin. The drama sets the stage for a heated championship race showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:36 IST
Bagnaia Triumphs in Record-Breaking Qualifying Duel at Malaysian Grand Prix

In a thrilling showdown at the Malaysian Grand Prix, championship contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin broke the lap record repeatedly in a sensational qualifying session. Ducati's Bagnaia secured pole position with a blistering 1:56.337 lap, shattering the record for the fourth time. Martin, despite his efforts, ended up in second place.

As the championship race enters the final stages, both riders showed unparalleled skill at the Sepang International Circuit. Martin initially set a new record of 1:56.553, but Bagnaia's relentless pursuit paid off with his new personal best, significantly improving on his previous record at the circuit.

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez joined the front row, while his brother Marc Marquez took fifth spot. Notably, Andrea Iannone marked his return to the track post-doping suspension by securing seventh place in the session, filling in for the injured Fabio Di Giannantonio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024