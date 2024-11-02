Bopanna and Ebden's Close Battle at Paris Masters
Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden narrowly lost in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. They faced a tough defeat against Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic after an intense one hour and 46 minutes match. Despite the loss, they secured a place in the ATP Finals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:13 IST
- Country:
- France
Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian doubles partner Matthew Ebden faced a tough exit at the Paris Masters, losing in the quarterfinals.
The third-seeded duo pushed their Dutch-Croatian opponents Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic to the limit but fell short after one hour and 46 minutes, losing 6-7, 5-7 at the ATP 1000 event on Friday.
Both sets were closely contested, highlighted by a tiebreaker in the first. Despite this defeat, Bopanna and Ebden have successfully secured a spot in the ATP Finals earlier this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andrey Rublev Improves ATP Finals Prospects with Swiss Indoors Victory
Tsitsipas and Rune Keep ATP Finals Dreams Alive at Swiss Indoors
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Paris Masters, Impacting ATP Finals Hopes
Historic Victory: Indian Pair Wins Maiden Men's Doubles Title at India Masters
Brentford and Southampton Edge into League Cup Quarterfinals