Bopanna and Ebden's Close Battle at Paris Masters

Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian doubles partner Matthew Ebden faced a tough exit at the Paris Masters, losing in the quarterfinals.

The third-seeded duo pushed their Dutch-Croatian opponents Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic to the limit but fell short after one hour and 46 minutes, losing 6-7, 5-7 at the ATP 1000 event on Friday.

Both sets were closely contested, highlighted by a tiebreaker in the first. Despite this defeat, Bopanna and Ebden have successfully secured a spot in the ATP Finals earlier this week.

