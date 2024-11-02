Left Menu

Bopanna and Ebden's Close Battle at Paris Masters

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden narrowly lost in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. They faced a tough defeat against Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic after an intense one hour and 46 minutes match. Despite the loss, they secured a place in the ATP Finals.

Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian doubles partner Matthew Ebden faced a tough exit at the Paris Masters, losing in the quarterfinals.

The third-seeded duo pushed their Dutch-Croatian opponents Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic to the limit but fell short after one hour and 46 minutes, losing 6-7, 5-7 at the ATP 1000 event on Friday.

Both sets were closely contested, highlighted by a tiebreaker in the first. Despite this defeat, Bopanna and Ebden have successfully secured a spot in the ATP Finals earlier this week.

