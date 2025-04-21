Left Menu

Guarrotxena's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel FC Goa to Quarterfinals

Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena scored a hat-trick to lead FC Goa to a 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC, securing a quarterfinal spot in the Kalinga Super Cup. FC Goa dominated the game, while Gokulam Kerala struggled to keep pace. Punjab FC also advanced, defeating Odisha FC 3-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:28 IST
Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena delivered a masterclass performance as he netted a spectacular hat-trick, propelling FC Goa to a decisive 3-0 win against Gokulam Kerala FC. This victory ensured FC Goa's spot in the quarterfinals of the Kalinga Super Cup.

FC Goa, who finished second in the ISL, displayed superior skill and control right from the start. Despite Gokulam Kerala's spirited attempts in the second half, it was Guarrotxena's show, ensuring an emphatic start for the Gaurs in this competition.

Meanwhile, in another encounter, Punjab FC showcased their prowess by defeating Odisha FC 3-0, booking their own quarterfinal berth. Goals from Asmir Suljic, Norberto 'Pulga' Vidal, and Nihal Sudeesh underscored their commanding victory as they capitalized on Odisha's defensive errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

