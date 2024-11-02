Left Menu

Cricket Coach Warns Against Rushing Teen Sensation Sam Konstas

Neil D'Costa, a notable Australian batting coach, advises against rushing 19-year-old Sam Konstas into Test cricket, warning that premature inclusion could harm his potential. He cites Prithvi Shaw's decline as an example. D'Costa has a history of coaching prominent players and suggests more experience for Konstas.

Updated: 02-11-2024 10:20 IST
Prominent Australian batting coach Neil D'Costa has urged national selectors to exercise caution regarding the selection of 19-year-old Sam Konstas for Test cricket. Comparing his situation to Prithvi Shaw's decline, D'Costa warned against rushing the young talent for the upcoming series against India.

With expertise shaped by his coaching of cricket luminaries like Michael Clarke and Mitchell Starc, D'Costa emphasized the importance of giving Konstas ample time to mature. He recommended that Konstas gain more experience in the Sheffield Shield before facing the pressures of international Test matches.

D'Costa's advice comes amid debates about who will join Usman Khawaja at the top of the batting order for the five-match series starting November 22 in Perth. He emphasized that proper preparation is essential for Konstas to achieve his potential in the long run.

