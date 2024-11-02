Sports Highlights: From NFL Comebacks to NBA's Global Ambitions
This briefing covers recent sports events, highlighting notable moments across NFL, NBA, Formula One, and other major sports. Key stories include Lamar Jackson's return to practice, Bam Adebayo's NBA journey in Mexico City, and Charles Leclerc's post-race penalty. Also featured are the Dodgers’ parade, Tyson’s opulent boxing experience, and new marathon aspirations post-Olympics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:30 IST
Lamar Jackson, the current NFL MVP, made a comeback to Baltimore Ravens' practice after a two-day hiatus caused by back and knee issues. Jackson anticipates playing against the Denver Broncos.
NBA star Bam Adebayo expressed his preference for playing in Mexico City, following his Olympic victory in Paris, as he prepares for a game with the Miami Heat.
In motor racing, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fined 10,000 euros for swearing, while Max Verstappen faced different penalties earlier. These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges in maintaining sportsmanship in high-stakes environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- NFL
- NBA
- Formula One
- baseball
- marathon
- figure skating
- tennis
- boxing
- athletics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cheptegei Champions Running for Health at Delhi Half Marathon
Tawang International Marathon: A High-Altitude Spectacle
Kashmir International Marathon: A Testament to Peace
Gul Panag Gears Up for Delhi Half Marathon Amid Fierce Competition
Air Quality Concerns and Podium Dreams: Indian Runners Speak Ahead of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon