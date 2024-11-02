AFC Recognizes Mohun Bagan's Pullout as Force Majeure in Iranian Matches

In a significant development, Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has recognized their withdrawal from an AFC Champions League 2 match in Iran last month as a case of force majeure. This came amid security concerns.

The decision to pull out was driven by escalating tensions in West Asia, specifically due to security concerns following the death of a prominent Iranian general and subsequent geopolitical developments. The team prioritized the safety and security of its players.

Though the AFC acknowledged these concerns, it confirmed the club's withdrawal from the tournament remains intact, citing clauses 5.5 and 5.6 of their competition regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)