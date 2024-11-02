Left Menu

Global Sports Ticker: Highlights from NBA, Formula 1, and More

A roundup of current sports news includes Bam Adebayo's love for playing in Mexico City, Leclerc's fine after Formula 1 swims, and Dodgers' World Series victory parade. Nikolaj Ehlers scores a hat trick for the Jets, the NYC marathon sees Olympic champions participate, and Valieva plans her return post-doping ban.

Updated: 02-11-2024 13:26 IST
Bam Adebayo, who recently clinched an Olympic gold medal, expresses excitement about playing in Mexico City ahead of the Miami Heat's game against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo appreciates the city's vibrant atmosphere and its role in expanding the NBA's global reach.

Formula One's Charles Leclerc faces a 10,000-euro fine for inappropriate language during a Mexico City Grand Prix press conference. Meanwhile, former champion Max Verstappen still fulfills his public interest obligations after previous misconduct.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated in style with an exuberant World Series victory parade. Fans in downtown Los Angeles cheered as Most Valuable Player Freddie Freeman joined teammates on celebratory double-decker buses.

