Virat Kohli Previews Australia Series Strategy as India Aims Fifth Consecutive Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli discusses Australia's Test strategy. With India winning the last four series, the rivalry intensifies. The series starts on Nov 22 in Perth with key matches at iconic venues, concluding in Sydney. Rohit Sharma leads the squad with Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 20:30 IST
ICC WTC champions. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
As anticipation builds for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, Virat Kohli has shared insights into Australia's strategic mindset in Test cricket. The series, beginning November 22 at Perth, symbolizes a fierce rivalry where India has dominated with consecutive victories, including landmark wins on Australian soil in recent seasons.

India's resurgence is evident, having clinched the last four series against Australia, taking their overall series wins to ten compared to Australia's five. The last Australian triumph in India occurred in the 2004-05 season, adding pressure on the visitors to reclaim their former glory.

During a recent social media interaction posted by Star Sports, Kohli noted, "I think I can understand that mindset properly that they are so competitive that all the 11 players are on the same page." The series will feature iconic encounters, including a day-night Test in Adelaide and a Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, before culminating at the Sydney Cricket Ground in early January.

The Indian squad, now without Mohammed Shami, is set under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, with Jasprit Bumrah as his vice-captain. Prominent players like R Ashwin and KL Rahul bolster the lineup, aiming to extend India's winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

