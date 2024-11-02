Norris Narrowly Edges Sprint Win as Verstappen Faces Probe

Lando Norris achieved a commanding victory in Saturday's Formula One sprint race in Sao Paulo, aided by a strategic decision from his McLaren team and teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris's win reduced Max Verstappen's championship lead to 45 points.

Piastri initially led from pole but ceded the lead to Norris two laps before the finish. This tactical move came as Verstappen, having overtaken Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, closed in on the McLaren duo. Post-race, Verstappen was under investigation for a potential infringement during a virtual safety car.

McLaren's triumph placed them 35 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' standings. With Verstappen faces a five-place grid penalty for the main race due to an engine change, the dynamics of the championship remain tense as the main Sao Paulo Grand Prix looms ahead.

