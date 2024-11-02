Left Menu

Norris Narrowly Edges Sprint Win as Verstappen Faces Probe

Lando Norris clinched victory in a thrilling Formula One sprint race in Sao Paulo, thanks to team strategy and Oscar Piastri's unselfish play. The victory narrowed Max Verstappen's lead to 45 points and placed McLaren 35 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 21:34 IST
Norris Narrowly Edges Sprint Win as Verstappen Faces Probe
Lando Norris

Lando Norris achieved a commanding victory in Saturday's Formula One sprint race in Sao Paulo, aided by a strategic decision from his McLaren team and teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris's win reduced Max Verstappen's championship lead to 45 points.

Piastri initially led from pole but ceded the lead to Norris two laps before the finish. This tactical move came as Verstappen, having overtaken Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, closed in on the McLaren duo. Post-race, Verstappen was under investigation for a potential infringement during a virtual safety car.

McLaren's triumph placed them 35 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' standings. With Verstappen faces a five-place grid penalty for the main race due to an engine change, the dynamics of the championship remain tense as the main Sao Paulo Grand Prix looms ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024