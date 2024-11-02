Left Menu

Icons Unite: Ayodhya's Pran-Pratistha Ceremony Draws Nation's Revered Figures

Prominent Indian personalities flock to Ayodhya for the Pran-Pratistha ceremony at the grand Ram Mandir. Among the attendees are VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, PT Usha, and top cricketers. The temple boasts intricate sculptures and historical significance, drawing a diverse gathering, including Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries.

02-11-2024
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a show of unity and reverence, several illustrious personalities, including former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, converged at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir for the ceremonial Pran-Pratistha event. Laxman, accompanied by his family, sought divine blessings and received honors from temple officials during his visit.

The prestigious ceremony drew notable Indian icons such as shuttler Saina Nehwal, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, and cricketers Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad. Invitations were also extended to cricket legends including MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, among others. The event was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside key dignitaries like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Ram Mandir stands as a testimony to intricate artistry with sculpted depictions of Hindu deities. Its sanctum sanctorum holds an idol of Shri Ramlalla, approached via Singh Dwar on the eastern side. The temple features five key mandaps and has historically significant structures like the restored Shiv temple at Kuber Tila. A 14-meter RCC foundation underscores the temple's resilience, with granite plinths installed to combat moisture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

