England's Struggle to Close Out Games: Analyzing the Narrow Defeat to New Zealand

England's rugby team is facing a recurring challenge of failing to close out tight games, as evidenced in their recent 24-22 loss to New Zealand. Despite leading by eight points with just three minutes left, England squandered scoring opportunities, leading to a disappointing defeat.

Coach Steve Borthwick pointed out that the team has been steadily improving, though the missed penalty and last-minute drop goal attempt by George Ford prevented a possible victory. Borthwick highlighted the smart play exhibited by his team but acknowledged the need for better execution in crucial moments.

Captain Jamie George echoed these sentiments, stating that the team has learned from past experiences and maintained control throughout the match. Nonetheless, the narrow loss underlines the importance of capitalizing on opportunities to secure wins against formidable opponents like New Zealand.

