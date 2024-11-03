Zverev's Stellar Performance Ushers Him into Paris Masters Final

Third seed Alexander Zverev delivered an impeccable performance to defeat former champion Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6(4) on Saturday, advancing to the Paris Masters final for the first time since 2019.

The 27-year-old Zverev, who aims to surpass Carlos Alcaraz in the world rankings before this month's season finale in Turin, will now face Ugo Humbert. The home favorite Humbert overcame 2018 champion Karen Khachanov in a grueling match, winning 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3. Zverev, reflecting on his performance, remarked on the challenges posed by Rune, stating, "It's probably his favourite tournament and favourite court, but I'm happy to be in my second final here."

Zverev's aggressive play from the baseline secured an early lead, reinforced by crucial serves that propelled him through a tense first set. Despite facing heavier resistance in the second set, Zverev maintained composure, regaining advantage with a critical break against Rune, following through with a strong serve game to edge closer to an ATP 1000 hardcourt victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)