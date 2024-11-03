Left Menu

FC Goa Triumphs Over Bengaluru FC with Dominant 3-0 Victory

FC Goa secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2024-25 season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Armando Sadiku led the charge with a goal and an assist, while Brison Fernandes and Dejan Drazic also scored, handing Bengaluru FC their first defeat of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:14 IST
FC Goa Triumphs Over Bengaluru FC with Dominant 3-0 Victory
Bengaluru FC celebrating the goal. (Photo- ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa delivered a stunning 3-0 victory against Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking an emphatic win in the Indian Super League's 2024-25 season.

Fueled by fervent support from their fans, FC Goa's squad was relentless, applying pressure right from the outset. However, Bengaluru FC's goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, initially thwarted their efforts. Meanwhile, defender Sandesh Jhingan proved crucial in maintaining Goa's strong defense during the initial stages.

The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute when Armando Sadiku capitalized on Muhammad Yasir's well-aimed pass, igniting FC Goa's scoring spree. Brison Fernandes followed suit, firing a long-range shot that doubled their lead. Dejan Drazic rounded off the game with a third goal in stoppage time, cementing their decisive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024