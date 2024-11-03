FC Goa Triumphs Over Bengaluru FC with Dominant 3-0 Victory

FC Goa delivered a stunning 3-0 victory against Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking an emphatic win in the Indian Super League's 2024-25 season.

Fueled by fervent support from their fans, FC Goa's squad was relentless, applying pressure right from the outset. However, Bengaluru FC's goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, initially thwarted their efforts. Meanwhile, defender Sandesh Jhingan proved crucial in maintaining Goa's strong defense during the initial stages.

The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute when Armando Sadiku capitalized on Muhammad Yasir's well-aimed pass, igniting FC Goa's scoring spree. Brison Fernandes followed suit, firing a long-range shot that doubled their lead. Dejan Drazic rounded off the game with a third goal in stoppage time, cementing their decisive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)