Ajaz Patel's Spin Dominance Challenges India as Pant Stands Firm

Ajaz Patel's dominant spin dismantled India's lineup, with India reeling at 92/6 in pursuit of a 147-run target against New Zealand. Rishabh Pant's counterattacking half-century offered some hope by the session's end on day three of the final Test at Wankhede Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:06 IST
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Ajaz Patel's impressive spin attack tore through the Indian batting lineup, putting the team in a precarious position at 92/6 by the end of the first session on day three of the final Test match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Rishabh Pant fought back with a brisk 53*, providing India with a glimmer of hope as the session concluded.

New Zealand resumed play at 171/9, boasting a lead of 143 runs. However, Ravindra Jadeja swiftly curtailed their efforts, capturing an early wicket to dismiss Ajaz Patel for eight runs. New Zealand's innings concluded at 174 runs, setting India a target of 147.

In pursuit of the target, India faced early setbacks, losing skipper Rohit Sharma and other key batsmen quickly. Ajaz Patel exploited the conditions expertly, leaving India at a precarious 29/5 before Pant steadied the innings alongside Ravindra Jadeja with a 42-run partnership. Despite wickets tumbling at the other end, Pant's aggressive play kept India in contention as the session concluded without further loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

