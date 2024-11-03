Left Menu

Historic Sweep: New Zealand's Unyielding Triumph in India

New Zealand completed a historic 3-0 series sweep in India, winning the final test by 25 runs in Mumbai. Ajaz Patel's stellar 6-57 was pivotal. India, blanked at home for the first time since 2000, struggled despite Rishabh Pant's resistance. The victory marked New Zealand's first series win in India since 1955.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:12 IST
Historic Sweep: New Zealand's Unyielding Triumph in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an awe-inspiring display of cricket prowess, New Zealand achieved a 3-0 series sweep, marking their first series win in India since 1955. The final test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium concluded with a 25-run victory for the visitors on Sunday, dismissing India for 121.

Rishabh Pant remained the sole beacon of hope for India, scoring a gritty 64, but the relentless New Zealand attack, spearheaded by Ajaz Patel with figures of 6-57, proved too formidable. Patel's performance was instrumental in skittling India, whose batsmen faltered under pressure, signaling an emerging challenge as they prepare to face Australia.

New Zealand's triumph not only highlights a significant milestone in their cricketing history but also ended India's remarkable 18-series winning streak at home, last broken by England in 2012. The Black Caps had previously clinched victories in Bengaluru and Pune, solidifying their dominance in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024