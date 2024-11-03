Historic Sweep: New Zealand's Unyielding Triumph in India

In an awe-inspiring display of cricket prowess, New Zealand achieved a 3-0 series sweep, marking their first series win in India since 1955. The final test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium concluded with a 25-run victory for the visitors on Sunday, dismissing India for 121.

Rishabh Pant remained the sole beacon of hope for India, scoring a gritty 64, but the relentless New Zealand attack, spearheaded by Ajaz Patel with figures of 6-57, proved too formidable. Patel's performance was instrumental in skittling India, whose batsmen faltered under pressure, signaling an emerging challenge as they prepare to face Australia.

New Zealand's triumph not only highlights a significant milestone in their cricketing history but also ended India's remarkable 18-series winning streak at home, last broken by England in 2012. The Black Caps had previously clinched victories in Bengaluru and Pune, solidifying their dominance in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)