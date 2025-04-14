Rishabh Pant Shines as Lucknow Super Giants Set Challenging Target
In the IPL clash, Lucknow Super Giants set a target of 166/7 against Chennai Super Kings, with skipper Rishabh Pant scoring 63. Support from Mitchell Marsh with 30 runs and effective bowling by Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja, who took 2/24, marked key moments of the match.
Lucknow Super Giants put up a competitive score against Chennai Super Kings, posting 166/7 during Monday's IPL match.
Rishabh Pant, leading as the skipper, scored 63, marking his half-century with an impressive six. Mitchell Marsh contributed with 30 runs, supporting the team's total.
The early overs saw LSG losing two wickets, with effective bowling by Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, while Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja shone with figures of 2/24.
