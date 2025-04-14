Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Shines as Lucknow Super Giants Set Challenging Target

In the IPL clash, Lucknow Super Giants set a target of 166/7 against Chennai Super Kings, with skipper Rishabh Pant scoring 63. Support from Mitchell Marsh with 30 runs and effective bowling by Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja, who took 2/24, marked key moments of the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:28 IST
Rishabh Pant Shines as Lucknow Super Giants Set Challenging Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants put up a competitive score against Chennai Super Kings, posting 166/7 during Monday's IPL match.

Rishabh Pant, leading as the skipper, scored 63, marking his half-century with an impressive six. Mitchell Marsh contributed with 30 runs, supporting the team's total.

The early overs saw LSG losing two wickets, with effective bowling by Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, while Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja shone with figures of 2/24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025