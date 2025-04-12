Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Leads LSG in Crucial IPL Showdown Against Gujarat Titans

In a key IPL match, Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans. LSG made changes by including Himmat Singh, while GT brought in Washington Sundar. Both teams are set with new strategies and players like Aiden Markram and Rashid Khan in the lineup.

Updated: 12-04-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal Indian Premier League encounter, Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant, decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

The Super Giants made a strategic adjustment by bringing in Himmat Singh to replace Mitchell Marsh, who was unavailable due to family commitments.

On the other side, Gujarat Titans included Washington Sundar in their lineup, replacing Kulwant Khejrolia. Both teams are deploying fresh tactics with players like Aiden Markram and Rashid Khan aiming for a victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

