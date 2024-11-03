India's Batting Struggles: A Collapse in 29.1 Overs

In a dramatic collapse, India's batting order crumbled in their second innings, managing just 121 runs before being bowled out in 29.1 overs.

Rishabh Pant stood tall among his peers, scoring a valiant 64, but his efforts were in vain as Ajaz Patel spearheaded the bowling attack with an exceptional six-wicket haul. Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips provided crucial support, taking three wickets between them.

This devastating performance highlighted India's struggle against a determined bowling side, leaving fans and analysts pondering the cause of such a collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)