India's Batting Struggles: A Collapse in 29.1 Overs

India's batting line-up faced a collapse in their second innings, getting all out for 121 runs in 29.1 overs. Rishabh Pant emerged as the top scorer with 64 runs. Ajaz Patel led the bowling attack with an impressive six wickets, contributing to India's downfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:14 IST
In a dramatic collapse, India's batting order crumbled in their second innings, managing just 121 runs before being bowled out in 29.1 overs.

Rishabh Pant stood tall among his peers, scoring a valiant 64, but his efforts were in vain as Ajaz Patel spearheaded the bowling attack with an exceptional six-wicket haul. Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips provided crucial support, taking three wickets between them.

This devastating performance highlighted India's struggle against a determined bowling side, leaving fans and analysts pondering the cause of such a collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

