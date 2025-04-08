Rishabh Pant Eases Injury Fears as LSG Edges Past KKR in Thrilling Victory
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant assured fans he has no injury concerns after their narrow victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite an intense match where LSG scored 238, they won by just four runs, with Nicholas Pooran earning Player of the Match honors for his explosive innings.
- Country:
- India
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has calmed fears about a possible injury during their thrilling win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), confirming that his back is in good condition. LSG managed to secure a second consecutive win by narrowly defeating KKR by four runs.
The match witnessed a high-scoring affair with LSG posting a formidable total of 238/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of Nicholas Pooran's explosive 87* off 36 balls in the final overs. However, KKR fought back valiantly, almost chasing down the target but fell short by merely four runs.
During LSG's innings, Pooran alongside Mitchell Marsh put on fiery partnerships, propelling their side to a significant total. KKR's chase started promisingly with contributions from Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer, yet they ultimately succumbed to LSG's bowling attack led by Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rachin Ravindra Shines in CSK's Thrilling Victory Over Mumbai Indians
Ashutosh Sharma's Heroics Lead Delhi Capitals to Thrilling Victory
Thrilling Victory Surge at National Women’s Hockey League
Ashutosh Sharma's Stellar Knock Leads DC to Thrilling Victory
Ashutosh and Mohit Sharma's Historic Chase Leads DC to Thrilling Victory