Rishabh Pant Eases Injury Fears as LSG Edges Past KKR in Thrilling Victory

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has calmed fears about a possible injury during their thrilling win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), confirming that his back is in good condition. LSG managed to secure a second consecutive win by narrowly defeating KKR by four runs.

The match witnessed a high-scoring affair with LSG posting a formidable total of 238/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of Nicholas Pooran's explosive 87* off 36 balls in the final overs. However, KKR fought back valiantly, almost chasing down the target but fell short by merely four runs.

During LSG's innings, Pooran alongside Mitchell Marsh put on fiery partnerships, propelling their side to a significant total. KKR's chase started promisingly with contributions from Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer, yet they ultimately succumbed to LSG's bowling attack led by Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur.

