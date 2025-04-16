Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Shine Despite Wickets

Rajasthan Royals played a spirited innings, scoring 188/4 in 20 overs, with notable performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana, both hitting 51 runs. Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav took key wickets for the opponents, adding pressure but not deterring the Royals from a solid total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:57 IST
The Rajasthan Royals delivered an impressive performance, culminating in a competitive score of 188 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs. Leading the charge were Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana, each contributing 51 runs, providing a solid foundation for their team.

Despite being pressured by bowlers like Mitchell Starc, who took 1 wicket for 36 runs, and Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed another, the Royals maintained their momentum. Sanju Samson retired hurt but not before adding a crucial 31 runs to the scoreboard.

Additional contributions from other players, including Dhruv Jurel's 26 runs and Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 15, ensured a strong total. The disciplined efforts by the Royals' batsmen and calculated plays positioned them strongly, keeping their adversaries at bay.

