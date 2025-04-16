Rajasthan Royals Shine Despite Wickets

The Rajasthan Royals delivered an impressive performance, culminating in a competitive score of 188 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs. Leading the charge were Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana, each contributing 51 runs, providing a solid foundation for their team.

Despite being pressured by bowlers like Mitchell Starc, who took 1 wicket for 36 runs, and Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed another, the Royals maintained their momentum. Sanju Samson retired hurt but not before adding a crucial 31 runs to the scoreboard.

Additional contributions from other players, including Dhruv Jurel's 26 runs and Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 15, ensured a strong total. The disciplined efforts by the Royals' batsmen and calculated plays positioned them strongly, keeping their adversaries at bay.

(With inputs from agencies.)