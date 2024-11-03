Left Menu

Global Sports Highlights 2024: Triumphs and Transitions

The sports world witnessed significant events as the NBA eyed expansion in Mexico and WNBA potential, Aryna Sabalenka dominated in the WTA Finals, Gerrit Cole renegotiated his Yankees deal, Nikolaj Ehlers excelled with a hat trick, and Tadej Pogacar remained unbeatable in cycling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Day of the Dead was marked with a lively NBA game where Miami Heats overpowered Washington Wizards. The NBA is expanding its footprint in Mexico, looking at both NBA and WNBA growth, with Commissioner Adam Silver highlighting Mexico's potential market.

In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka began her WTA Finals campaign with a convincing victory over Zheng Qinwen, aiming to secure her year-end top ranking. Meanwhile, in Paris, Alexander Zverev returned to the Masters final with a stellar performance against Holger Rune.

Gerrit Cole's contract status made headlines as he opted out of his remaining deal, prompting the Yankees to consider an extension. Simultaneously, 'Triple Crown' winner Tadej Pogacar showcased his dominance in cycling, while Cody Bellinger committed to the Cubs for the 2025 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

