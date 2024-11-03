Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Test Future
Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia remains uncertain due to personal reasons. The series, starting November 22 in Perth, is crucial for India's aspirations in the World Test Championship. Jasprit Bumrah may lead the team if Sharma is unavailable.
- Country:
- India
Rohit Sharma's availability for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia is in doubt due to personal commitments. The Indian captain expressed uncertainty about his participation, stating he has his 'fingers crossed'.
The Indian cricket team faces a challenging five-match Test series in Australia, commencing on November 22 in Perth. Should Sharma be unavailable, Jasprit Bumrah, the vice-captain, is expected to lead the team, with Abhimanyu Easwaran serving as a potential cover.
India's 0-3 home loss against New Zealand has heightened the stakes for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with both India and Australia aiming to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final once more.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Resurgence in World Test Championship Rankings
Ian Chappell Challenges Joe Root's Batting Prowess Ahead of Key Test Series
South Africa's Bold Quest for World Test Championship Glory
Historic Triumph: New Zealand's Landmark Test Series Win in India
Vaughan Criticizes England's Test Series Lineup, Advocates Bairstow's Return