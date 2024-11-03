Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Test Future

Rohit Sharma's availability for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia is in doubt due to personal commitments. The Indian captain expressed uncertainty about his participation, stating he has his 'fingers crossed'.

The Indian cricket team faces a challenging five-match Test series in Australia, commencing on November 22 in Perth. Should Sharma be unavailable, Jasprit Bumrah, the vice-captain, is expected to lead the team, with Abhimanyu Easwaran serving as a potential cover.

India's 0-3 home loss against New Zealand has heightened the stakes for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with both India and Australia aiming to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final once more.

