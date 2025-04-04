Left Menu

Olly Stone Out of Test Series After Knee Surgery

England's right-arm seamer Olly Stone will miss the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe and India due to a knee surgery, necessitating a 14-week rehabilitation. Stone, who played two Tests against Sri Lanka last year, is expected to return in August 2025.

Olly Stone (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
England's right-arm fast bowler, Olly Stone, is set to miss the forthcoming Test series against Zimbabwe and India following knee surgery. According to the International Cricket Council's official website, Stone requires a 14-week rehabilitation period after undergoing surgery for a right knee injury. The pacer had claimed seven wickets in two Test matches against Sri Lanka at home conditions last year. Despite being named in the squads for the Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, Stone did not play in those matches.

Stone experienced significant discomfort in his right knee during Nottinghamshire's pre-season tour in Abu Dhabi in March. Subsequent scans revealed the need for surgery scheduled for later this week, which will further sideline the 31-year-old for approximately 14 weeks for recovery.

The fast bowler is set to start his rehabilitation, collaborating closely with the medical teams at the English Cricket Board (ECB) and Nottinghamshire. Stone, who has featured in five Tests and 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for England, will be out of contention for the five-match series against India starting on June 20. With 17 wickets in Test cricket for England, Stone joins fellow pacer Mark Wood on the injury list, who was ruled out earlier this year. Stone is anticipated to be ready for selection by August 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

