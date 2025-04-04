England Cricket Hit by Olly Stone's Injury Blow Before India Test Series

The England cricket team is facing a setback with pace bowler Olly Stone sidelined ahead of the demanding five-Test series against India. Stone incurred a right knee injury during a pre-season tour in Abu Dhabi with Nottinghamshire.

The 31-year-old bowler is expected to miss the series commencing on June 20 at Headingley, which will run through to August 4. Stone was last seen in action for England during their series against Sri Lanka in August-September of the previous year.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), scans revealed the necessity for surgery, set to occur this week. As Stone embarks on a 14-week rehabilitation, he aims for an August return, aligning with ECB and Nottinghamshire's medical staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)