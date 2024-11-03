New Zealand Stuns India: Historic Test Series Whitewash

In a stunning turn of events, India has slipped to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. This shift comes after New Zealand handed the Men in Blue a historic whitewash in a Test series on home soil, following a 25-run victory in the third match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The Kiwis' triumph was fueled by Ajaz Patel's remarkable ten-wicket haul and twin fifties from Will Young. This victory not only demoted India but also crowned Australia as the WTC leader with a point percentage of 62.50 percent, while India's fell to 58.33 percent. New Zealand's win moved them to fourth place, overtaking South Africa.

Despite a valiant half-century from Rishabh Pant, India was bundled out for 121 runs after setting a target of 147. Ajaz Patel claimed a memorable six-wicket haul, with Glenn Phillips offering crucial support with three wickets. Earlier, Jadeja and Ashwin's bowling had bundled the Kiwis out for 174 in their second innings.

