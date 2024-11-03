New Zealand Stuns India: Historic Test Series Whitewash
India drops to second in ICC World Test Championship as New Zealand achieves its first-ever Test series whitewash on Indian soil. Ajaz Patel's ten-wicket haul and Will Young's dual fifties sealed a 25-run victory in Mumbai, positioning Australia at the top and moving New Zealand to fourth place.
In a stunning turn of events, India has slipped to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. This shift comes after New Zealand handed the Men in Blue a historic whitewash in a Test series on home soil, following a 25-run victory in the third match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The Kiwis' triumph was fueled by Ajaz Patel's remarkable ten-wicket haul and twin fifties from Will Young. This victory not only demoted India but also crowned Australia as the WTC leader with a point percentage of 62.50 percent, while India's fell to 58.33 percent. New Zealand's win moved them to fourth place, overtaking South Africa.
Despite a valiant half-century from Rishabh Pant, India was bundled out for 121 runs after setting a target of 147. Ajaz Patel claimed a memorable six-wicket haul, with Glenn Phillips offering crucial support with three wickets. Earlier, Jadeja and Ashwin's bowling had bundled the Kiwis out for 174 in their second innings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
