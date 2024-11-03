New Zealand's Historic Triumph: Conquering the Unbeatable

In a monumental win, New Zealand's cricket team, led by Captain Tom Latham, has secured a historic 3-0 series victory against India, ending India's 18 series unbeaten run at home over the past 12 years. Tom Latham emphasized that the magnitude of this achievement will truly resonate once the team returns to New Zealand.

The Kiwis demonstrated adaptability by securing wins on varied pitches in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai. Latham noted the significance of winning the tosses, which allowed New Zealand to put crucial runs on the board, vital for their victories on challenging surfaces.

Latham praised Glenn Phillips for his impactful performance alongside key spinners. Despite challenges, including Rishabh Pant's resistance, strategic decisions, including successful reviews, contributed to New Zealand's remarkable series win, highlighting a new chapter in New Zealand cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)