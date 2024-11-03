New Zealand Achieves Historic Whitewash Over India in Test Series

On Sunday, star batter Rohit Sharma registered an unwanted record as the first Indian captain to suffer a 0-3 whitewash at home. New Zealand's Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips spun a web around the Indian batting order, leading the visitors to a 25-run victory in the third Test match.

The series began with India succumbing to an eight-wicket defeat in Bengaluru. Despite attempts to rally in Pune under Sharma's leadership, India was defeated by 113 runs, leading to a historic whitewash, the first loss of its kind for the hosts in a three-match series or more.

Rohit had a subpar series with just 91 runs at a strike rate of 68.42. Meanwhile, Tom Latham's New Zealand demonstrated incredible form, becoming the first team to claim a 3-0 Test series victory on Indian soil. Rishabh Pant showcased grit with a half-century in Mumbai, but India's batting woes persisted, resulting in a 121-run all-out and defeat.

