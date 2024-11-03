New Zealand Achieves Historic Whitewash Over India in Test Series
New Zealand made history by becoming the first foreign team to destroy India 0-3 in a Test series on their own land. Rohit Sharma's squad failed to maximize its potential, as New Zealand's spinners controlled the matches decisively and the Indian lineup struggled throughout the series.
On Sunday, star batter Rohit Sharma registered an unwanted record as the first Indian captain to suffer a 0-3 whitewash at home. New Zealand's Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips spun a web around the Indian batting order, leading the visitors to a 25-run victory in the third Test match.
The series began with India succumbing to an eight-wicket defeat in Bengaluru. Despite attempts to rally in Pune under Sharma's leadership, India was defeated by 113 runs, leading to a historic whitewash, the first loss of its kind for the hosts in a three-match series or more.
Rohit had a subpar series with just 91 runs at a strike rate of 68.42. Meanwhile, Tom Latham's New Zealand demonstrated incredible form, becoming the first team to claim a 3-0 Test series victory on Indian soil. Rishabh Pant showcased grit with a half-century in Mumbai, but India's batting woes persisted, resulting in a 121-run all-out and defeat.
