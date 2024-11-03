Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Reflects on Controversial Dismissal Amidst India's Test Series Setback

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant addresses his contentious dismissal in the Test series against New Zealand. Despite his valiant innings, India suffered a 25-run defeat. Pant, optimistic about future matches, shared his mindset on embracing life's lows to appreciate the highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:19 IST
Rishabh Pant Reflects on Controversial Dismissal Amidst India's Test Series Setback
Rishabh Pant (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant broke his silence after a disputed dismissal in India's crushing defeat against New Zealand in the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The 26-year-old addressed the setback in an Instagram post, highlighting the importance of enduring lows to cherish future victories.

During India's pursuit of 147 runs on the third day, Pant stood out by reaching fifty in just 48 balls, countering New Zealand's bowlers despite India's precarious start of 29/5. However, his dismissal, influenced by a contentious UltraEdge decision, halted India's comeback, leaving them 25 runs short.

Despite the defeat, Pant finished as the series' top scorer with 261 runs at an average of 43.50. His three half-centuries emphasized his aggressive style and resilience on a challenging pitch, setting an optimistic tone for India's future Test endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024