Zverev Triumphs in Paris Masters with Stellar Performance

Alexander Zverev claimed victory at the Paris Masters, defeating Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 in the final. His win marks a return to the world number two ranking, overtaking Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev's triumph is his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title and first Paris Masters win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:40 IST
In a commanding display at the Paris Masters final, third seed Alexander Zverev defeated French crowd favorite Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday. This victory propels Zverev back to his career-high number two in the world rankings, surpassing Carlos Alcaraz for the first time since enduring a major injury at the 2022 French Open.

Zverev expressed pride in his performance, acknowledging the challenge of playing against Humbert in his home country. "The crowd's involvement made it tough, but I was able to manage," Zverev reflected. His strategic play, particularly in seizing the early lead, was bolstered by Humbert's unforced errors, which set the tone for the match.

The German tennis star celebrated his first Paris Masters title, attributing the win to the unwavering support of his team after a difficult comeback journey. "Winning this title means the world to me and everyone who supported me," Zverev stated. This victory marks his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title, aligning him with Boris Becker as the only German champions in the tournament's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

