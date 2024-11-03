Tamil Thalaivas Brim with Confidence Ahead of Clash with Bengaluru Bulls

As they lead the Pro Kabaddi League standings, the Tamil Thalaivas prepare to face the Bengaluru Bulls with confidence and strategic focus. Head coach Dharmaraj Cheralathan is optimistic about his squad's prospects in the upcoming PKL Season 11 match. Cheralathan noted that specific strategies are designed to counter Bengaluru's strong raiders, as stated in a PKL press release.

In their recent victory against the Gujarat Giants, standout performances came from Narender Kandola, who scored 15 points, and contributions from Sahil Gulia and Sachin, each adding 5 points. Coach Cheralathan expressed satisfaction with the team's cohesiveness and solid defensive efforts in the post-match press conference.

Despite the absence of captain Sagar due to injury, star raider Sachin Tanwar emphasized the Thalaivas' improving unity and collective responsibility across matches. Joining Tanwar, stand-in skipper Sahil praised the team's positive spirit and cooperative mindset, crediting this synergy for maintaining their strength and confidence as they anticipate Sagar's return to enhance their performance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)