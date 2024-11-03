Left Menu

Tamil Thalaivas Brim with Confidence Ahead of Clash with Bengaluru Bulls

The Tamil Thalaivas, currently at the top of the PKL table, are gearing up to face the Bengaluru Bulls. Coach Dharmaraj Cheralathan emphasizes team preparation and unity, highlighting key players' performances. With captain Sagar expected to return soon, the Thalaivas aim to strengthen their lineup further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:24 IST
Tamil Thalaivas Brim with Confidence Ahead of Clash with Bengaluru Bulls
Kabaddi player Sachin Tanwar (Photo: PKL media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As they lead the Pro Kabaddi League standings, the Tamil Thalaivas prepare to face the Bengaluru Bulls with confidence and strategic focus. Head coach Dharmaraj Cheralathan is optimistic about his squad's prospects in the upcoming PKL Season 11 match. Cheralathan noted that specific strategies are designed to counter Bengaluru's strong raiders, as stated in a PKL press release.

In their recent victory against the Gujarat Giants, standout performances came from Narender Kandola, who scored 15 points, and contributions from Sahil Gulia and Sachin, each adding 5 points. Coach Cheralathan expressed satisfaction with the team's cohesiveness and solid defensive efforts in the post-match press conference.

Despite the absence of captain Sagar due to injury, star raider Sachin Tanwar emphasized the Thalaivas' improving unity and collective responsibility across matches. Joining Tanwar, stand-in skipper Sahil praised the team's positive spirit and cooperative mindset, crediting this synergy for maintaining their strength and confidence as they anticipate Sagar's return to enhance their performance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024