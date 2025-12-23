Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Slams MGNREGA Replacement as Historic Mistake

Sachin Pilot criticizes the central government's replacement of MGNREGA, calling it a historic mistake affecting rural livelihoods. He claims the new law transfers financial burden to states and criticizes its centralization. Pilot also accuses the BJP of political vendetta against Congress leaders over the National Herald case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:03 IST
Sachin Pilot Slams MGNREGA Replacement as Historic Mistake
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Pilot, AICC general secretary, has criticized the central government's decision to replace MGNREGA, labeling it a 'historic mistake'. He argued that the new law negatively impacts the livelihood opportunities of rural communities by offloading financial responsibilities onto the state governments.

Pilot condemned the enacted Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, claiming it centralizes decision-making and undermines the empowerment previously afforded to local Gram Sabhas. The bill was passed in Parliament despite strong opposition, and Pilot emphasized widespread disapproval from civil society and stakeholders.

Additionally, Pilot accused the BJP of using political power to persecute Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, referencing the National Herald case, which was dismissed by a court in Delhi. Pilot stated this order vindicates Congress's stance against the BJP's alleged political vendetta.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025