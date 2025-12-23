Sachin Pilot Slams MGNREGA Replacement as Historic Mistake

Sachin Pilot, AICC general secretary, has criticized the central government's decision to replace MGNREGA, labeling it a 'historic mistake'. He argued that the new law negatively impacts the livelihood opportunities of rural communities by offloading financial responsibilities onto the state governments.

Pilot condemned the enacted Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, claiming it centralizes decision-making and undermines the empowerment previously afforded to local Gram Sabhas. The bill was passed in Parliament despite strong opposition, and Pilot emphasized widespread disapproval from civil society and stakeholders.

Additionally, Pilot accused the BJP of using political power to persecute Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, referencing the National Herald case, which was dismissed by a court in Delhi. Pilot stated this order vindicates Congress's stance against the BJP's alleged political vendetta.