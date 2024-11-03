Indian Boxers Dominate U19 World Championships with 17 Medals

Indian boxing talent shone brightly at the U19 World Boxing Championships in Colorado, USA, where the country's young pugilists won an impressive 17 medals, encompassing 10 among female competitors and 7 among males. The success was heavily influenced by 11 athletes from the Khelo India initiative, 8 of whom are trained at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE).

Among the Khelo India Athletes, standout performances included 5 boys and 6 girls. Collectively, NCOE Rohtak trainees contributed to an impressive tally of 10 medals, including 2 golds, 5 silvers, and 3 bronzes. Notably, NCOE Aurangabad also clinched a gold medal to their credit.

The prestigious medal winners from the Khelo India program included Sumit, Lakshay Rathi, and Krrish Pal, all from NCOE Rohtak; Aryan and Rishi Singh competed in the boys' category. On the girls' side, Krisha Verma from NCOE Aurangabad, along with Chanchal Chaudhary, Nisha, Vini, Akansha Phalaswal, and Supriya Devi, added to India's rich medal tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)