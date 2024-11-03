Left Menu

Indian Boxers Dominate U19 World Championships with 17 Medals

Indian boxers showcased their prowess at the U19 World Boxing Championships in the USA, securing a remarkable haul of 17 medals, including 10 for girls and 7 for boys. A significant contribution came from Khelo India athletes, particularly those training at the SAI National Centre of Excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:30 IST
Indian Boxers Dominate U19 World Championships with 17 Medals
Khelo India logo (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxing talent shone brightly at the U19 World Boxing Championships in Colorado, USA, where the country's young pugilists won an impressive 17 medals, encompassing 10 among female competitors and 7 among males. The success was heavily influenced by 11 athletes from the Khelo India initiative, 8 of whom are trained at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE).

Among the Khelo India Athletes, standout performances included 5 boys and 6 girls. Collectively, NCOE Rohtak trainees contributed to an impressive tally of 10 medals, including 2 golds, 5 silvers, and 3 bronzes. Notably, NCOE Aurangabad also clinched a gold medal to their credit.

The prestigious medal winners from the Khelo India program included Sumit, Lakshay Rathi, and Krrish Pal, all from NCOE Rohtak; Aryan and Rishi Singh competed in the boys' category. On the girls' side, Krisha Verma from NCOE Aurangabad, along with Chanchal Chaudhary, Nisha, Vini, Akansha Phalaswal, and Supriya Devi, added to India's rich medal tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024