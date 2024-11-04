Left Menu

India's Batting Woes Ahead of Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash

India faces a critical challenge as they prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, following a disappointing series defeat to New Zealand. Skipper Rohit Sharma highlights batting concerns, while the team aims to bounce back using a novel match simulation strategy in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:04 IST
India's Batting Woes Ahead of Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (Picture: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of India's 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand in the Test series, captain Rohit Sharma expressed concerns over the faltering performance of his batters. This issue looms large as the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash with Australia approaches, set to kick off on November 22 in Perth.

Sharma, who scored just 91 runs in the series, is under pressure to elevate his game in Australia, while veteran batter Virat Kohli also seeks a resurgence in form. Kohli's inconsistent display against New Zealand, which included a single notable score of 70, has added to the team's worries.

To address these concerns, India has canceled a scheduled practice match in favor of a match simulation with India A. This strategic move aims to maximize the players' time in the middle, allowing both batters and bowlers to acclimatize to Australian conditions. The innovative training will take place at WACA, close to Optus Stadium, replicating conditions expected in the Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024