India's Batting Woes Ahead of Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash

In the aftermath of India's 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand in the Test series, captain Rohit Sharma expressed concerns over the faltering performance of his batters. This issue looms large as the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash with Australia approaches, set to kick off on November 22 in Perth.

Sharma, who scored just 91 runs in the series, is under pressure to elevate his game in Australia, while veteran batter Virat Kohli also seeks a resurgence in form. Kohli's inconsistent display against New Zealand, which included a single notable score of 70, has added to the team's worries.

To address these concerns, India has canceled a scheduled practice match in favor of a match simulation with India A. This strategic move aims to maximize the players' time in the middle, allowing both batters and bowlers to acclimatize to Australian conditions. The innovative training will take place at WACA, close to Optus Stadium, replicating conditions expected in the Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)