End of an Era: Wriddhiman Saha Bids Farewell to Cricket

Veteran Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement, declaring that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season will cap his illustrious career.

The 40-year-old, a stalwart for Bengal and a notable figure in the national team, debuted internationally in 2010, featuring in 40 Tests and nine ODIs.

His announcement came via social media, where he expressed readiness to embrace this final chapter, with words of hope to make it a memorable season.

(With inputs from agencies.)