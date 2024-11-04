Rachin Ravindra: A Triumph in Ancestral Lands
Rachin Ravindra, born in Wellington but with roots in Bengaluru, led New Zealand to a historic 3-0 Test series sweep in India. Celebrated by his father, the batter played a pivotal role, including outstanding innings in his parents' birthplace. His performances ended India's 12-year unbeaten home run.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Rachin Ravindra, a Wellington-born cricketer with roots in Bengaluru, received a heartfelt text from his father after spearheading New Zealand's unprecedented 3-0 Test series victory over India.
Ravindra, 24, emerged as a standout player, particularly during the first Test match in Bengaluru. His performance drew pride from his family, including his father, who witnessed the match firsthand.
The historic win marked the end of India's 12-year unbeaten home run in Tests. Ravindra's father played a crucial role in fostering his cricketing passion, which now sees the young cricketer celebrated internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement