Rachin Ravindra: A Triumph in Ancestral Lands

Rachin Ravindra, a Wellington-born cricketer with roots in Bengaluru, received a heartfelt text from his father after spearheading New Zealand's unprecedented 3-0 Test series victory over India.

Ravindra, 24, emerged as a standout player, particularly during the first Test match in Bengaluru. His performance drew pride from his family, including his father, who witnessed the match firsthand.

The historic win marked the end of India's 12-year unbeaten home run in Tests. Ravindra's father played a crucial role in fostering his cricketing passion, which now sees the young cricketer celebrated internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)