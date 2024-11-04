Mohammed Shami's Delayed Return to the Pitch: Fitness and Strategy Concerns

Renowned pacer Mohammed Shami's return to competitive cricket has been delayed yet again, after he was excluded from Bengal's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Bengal's campaign sees them facing Karnataka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium before traveling to Indore to contend with Madhya Pradesh from November 13. Shami had been expected to test his match readiness in these fixtures, following intensive practice sessions after India's recent test match against New Zealand.

Despite Shami's optimism about his fitness, concerns linger about his readiness to participate in the upcoming series against Australia. India's skipper Rohit Sharma emphasized the need for caution, stating they are wary of deploying an underprepared Shami. This careful approach underlines broader strategic considerations for the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)