India's Shocking Loss: A Wake-Up Call for the Sleeping Giant

The Indian cricket team's confidence has been rattled following an unexpected defeat in a Test series against New Zealand, according to Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood. Despite the setback, Hazlewood predicts India, referred to as the 'sleeping giant,' is capable of a strong comeback in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This defeat marks a significant low in India's cricket history, affecting its standings and hopes for the World Test Championship final. India must win four out of five matches against Australia to secure its place in the WTC finals without relying on other outcomes.

Hazlewood praised New Zealand for their remarkable 3-0 victory on Indian soil, a feat unprecedented in cricket history. As Australia prepares for their Test series against India, the anticipation is high for what could be one of the largest viewerships in the sport's history.

