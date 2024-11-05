Left Menu

India's Shocking Loss: A Wake-Up Call for the Sleeping Giant

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood remarks on India's historic Test series whitewash by New Zealand. Despite losing their top World Test Championship (WTC) spot, he believes India can rebound in the upcoming series against Australia. Hazlewood commends New Zealand and anticipates a highly competitive Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:47 IST
Josh Hazlewood
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Indian cricket team's confidence has been rattled following an unexpected defeat in a Test series against New Zealand, according to Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood. Despite the setback, Hazlewood predicts India, referred to as the 'sleeping giant,' is capable of a strong comeback in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This defeat marks a significant low in India's cricket history, affecting its standings and hopes for the World Test Championship final. India must win four out of five matches against Australia to secure its place in the WTC finals without relying on other outcomes.

Hazlewood praised New Zealand for their remarkable 3-0 victory on Indian soil, a feat unprecedented in cricket history. As Australia prepares for their Test series against India, the anticipation is high for what could be one of the largest viewerships in the sport's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

