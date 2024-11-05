Left Menu

Knight's Choice Shocks Punters with Melbourne Cup Triumph

Knight's Choice, a rank outsider, won the 164th Melbourne Cup, besting Japanese stayer Warp Speed in a photo finish. Co-trainer Sheila Laxon claimed her second Cup victory. The gelding's Irish jockey, Robbie Dolan, celebrated his career-defining win. The event saw Okita Soushi finish third and included a historic four female jockeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:04 IST
Knight's Choice defied odds to win the 164th Melbourne Cup, beating Japanese stayer Warp Speed in a dramatic photo finish at Flemington Racecourse. Rated an 80/1 chance, the gelding's victory marked a significant milestone for co-trainer Sheila Laxon, who secured her second Cup win 23 years after her first.

Irish jockey Robbie Dolan, riding Knight's Choice, celebrated his career's pinnacle achievement. 'Tell you what I'll be singing tonight after a few beers,' Dolan joked during the presentation, having hauled 51.5kg through the iconic two-mile handicap race. Okita Soushi, trained by Ciaron Maher, placed third in the prestigious event.

This year's Melbourne Cup highlighted the success of female jockeys, with Jamie Kah narrowly missing a historic win. Irish trainer Willie Mullins faced disappointment as Vauban finished 11th, while favourite Buckaroo, trained by Chris Waller, ended in ninth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

