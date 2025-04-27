Greenland Strengthens Ties with Denmark Amid U.S. Tensions
Greenland is enhancing its relationship with Denmark due to the U.S.'s disrespectful rhetoric, declared the new Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen. At a press conference in Copenhagen, Nielsen stressed the need for closer ties in the current foreign policy climate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:31 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Greenland is actively working to fortify its diplomatic relations with Denmark in light of recent undiplomatic comments from the U.S. administration. This was announced by Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland's newly elected Prime Minister, on Sunday.
During a joint press conference in Copenhagen with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Nielsen emphasized the importance of a closer alliance under current foreign policy circumstances.
Nielsen's bold move to seek enhanced cooperation with Denmark highlights Greenland's strategic positioning and response to international diplomatic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Unfolds After Relationship Soured: Arson Attack in Tikamgarh
AIKEYME: Bridging Maritime Relations Between India and Africa
India-Italy Relations: Paving the Path for Growth and Collaboration
Gang Member Deportations Strain U.S.-El Salvador Relations
Hungary's Opposition Leader Vows to End Orban's Reign and Restore EU Relations