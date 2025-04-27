Left Menu

Greenland Strengthens Ties with Denmark Amid U.S. Tensions

Greenland is enhancing its relationship with Denmark due to the U.S.'s disrespectful rhetoric, declared the new Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen. At a press conference in Copenhagen, Nielsen stressed the need for closer ties in the current foreign policy climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:31 IST
Greenland Strengthens Ties with Denmark Amid U.S. Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Greenland is actively working to fortify its diplomatic relations with Denmark in light of recent undiplomatic comments from the U.S. administration. This was announced by Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland's newly elected Prime Minister, on Sunday.

During a joint press conference in Copenhagen with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Nielsen emphasized the importance of a closer alliance under current foreign policy circumstances.

Nielsen's bold move to seek enhanced cooperation with Denmark highlights Greenland's strategic positioning and response to international diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025