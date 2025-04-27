Greenland Strengthens Ties with Denmark Amid U.S. Tensions

Greenland is actively working to fortify its diplomatic relations with Denmark in light of recent undiplomatic comments from the U.S. administration. This was announced by Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland's newly elected Prime Minister, on Sunday.

During a joint press conference in Copenhagen with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Nielsen emphasized the importance of a closer alliance under current foreign policy circumstances.

Nielsen's bold move to seek enhanced cooperation with Denmark highlights Greenland's strategic positioning and response to international diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)